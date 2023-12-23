7 holiday traditions celebrated in Puerto Rico, where the festivities last well over 40 days

The festive season in Puerto Rico is one of the longest in the world, lasting a total of 45 days.

Puerto Ricans have their own unique ways of celebrating the holidays.

They drink coquito instead of eggnog and have their own version of caroling called «parranda.»

Puerto Ricans may be US citizens, but they have their own history, culture, and customs — especially during the holiday season.

From the food and drink served at Christmas to how long the festive period lasts, Puerto Ricans love to celebrate. As someone who has family on the island and visits each year, I can honestly say that Puerto Rico does the holidays like nowhere else.

To prove it, I’ve put together a rundown of some of the most popular holiday customs celebrated in Puerto Rico. Take a look.

Coquito is a staple holiday beverage in Puerto Rico.

The holidays in Puerto Rico always call for a cold cup of coquito, a beverage made with ingredients like raw egg, three types of milk, cinnamon and clove, and rum.

Recipes can vary from family to family, but from what I’ve seen, the drink is served chilled no matter what. At a glance, coquito has the same beige coloring as eggnog, but its texture is much thicker, and its sweetness is derived from sugar and condensed milk.

Puerto Ricans can also enjoy a single batch of coquito for the entire holiday season, as it can be refrigerated for up to eight weeks, according to the Food Network.

Continua..