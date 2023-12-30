Bad Bunny Gives Back in Puerto Rico & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

Bad Bunny is spending the holidays in his native Puerto Rico and part of the celebration included his annual “Bonita Tradición” gift giveaway hosted by the artist and his Good Bunny Foundation. Held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, the free event featured traditional food and attractions, as well as 25,000 gifts that were handed out to children and teenagers. Bad Bunny was in attendance to hand out sports gear, music instruments, art sets and more gifts aimed at promoting the love of music, art and sports. Other artists who joined the cause included Miky Woodz, Young Miko and Dei V.

Taking Over Times Square on New Year’s Eve

New York City’s Times Square is gearing up to host its annual New Year’s Eve celebration, which includes the televised ball lowering during the countdown to the new year. The tradition, which has been celebrated for 120 years now, will boast two Latin artists as part of this year’s festivities. Argentine star Maria Becerra and Mexican reggaeton artist Yng Lvcas will perform a medley of their biggest hits at the Planet Fitness Center Stage. The former is scheduled to perform at 10:04 p.m. and the latter at 11:02 p.m. ET. Both performances will air live on Univision and the Times Square New Year’s Eve webcast.

