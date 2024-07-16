Frontier Airlines launches inaugural flight between Puerto Rico and Trinidad

A new chapter in travel connectivity has begun with the launch of Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight between Puerto Rico and Trinidad and Tobago. The first flight, departing from Piarco International Airport on Thursday, was fully booked and received a ceremonial water cannon salute upon departure.

At a media event held at Piarco International Airport on Thursday afternoon, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan hailed this milestone as a significant achievement by the government in expanding access routes between Trinidad and Tobago and other destinations.

“This marks another achievement by our government as we aim to open up new access routes between Trinidad and Tobago and other destinations,” Sinanan stated. He extended gratitude to Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, Chairman of the Standing Negotiating Committee on Air Services Agreements (SNCASA), as well as Cabinet members, permanent secretaries, and others who contributed to this accomplishment.

Sinanan highlighted that over the past two years, the government has signed air service agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and the Netherlands, among others. “That gives us access to a lot of other airlines and other countries…we now have agreements with several countries that we didn’t have before.”

In August, the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago will host the CAPA Airline Leader Summit for the first time, a rare occurrence in the Caribbean. Sinanan also expressed hopes for Trinidad and Tobago to host the next Routes Americas conference, a significant event in the airline industry.

