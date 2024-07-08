Jose Alvarado celebrated Puerto Rico’s Olympics-clinching win by jumping onto scorer’s table

The New Orleans Pelicans will have an Olympian representing them this summer in Paris. On Sunday, Jose Alvarado led Puerto Rico to a 79-68 win over Lithuania. Alvarado’s 23 points helped Puerto Rico clinch a spot in the Olympics for the first time since 2004.

Puerto Rico will be a part of Group C along with the United States, Serbia and South Sudan. That means Alvarado will face off against LeBron James, Kevin Durant and the star-studded American roster in group play. Puerto Rico punched its ticket to Paris in its capital city of San Juan. Alvarado celebrated with the exuberant crowd by stepping onto the scorer’s table.

Alvarado was named the MVP of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament that was held in San Juan.

Puerto Rico is guaranteed three games in group play. It faces South Sudan on July 28; Serbia on July 31; and the U.S. on Aug. 3.

Alvarado, who born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, chose to play for Puerto Rico because of his ancestry. Longtime NBA player and Puerto Rican standout Carlos Arroyo recruited Alvarado. The two embraced with a hug after Puerto Rico clinched its spot in the Olympics on Sunday.

Continue reading