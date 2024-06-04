Marshals arrest suspect in South Euclid on charges from Puerto Rico, New York

CLEVELAND, Ohio – U.S. marshals on Monday arrested a suspect in South Euclid who is accused of crimes in Puerto Rico and New York. Cesar Soto-Roman, 21, was wanted by authorities in Rochester, New York, on a murder charge. He also was wanted on weapons violations in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Authorities said Soto-Roman is a suspect in the shooting May 3 of a 54-year-old man in Rochester Task force officers in Rochester partnered with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, which is run by federal marshals, to arrest Soto-Roman in a home in the 4200 block of Hinsdale Road in South Euclid.

A firearm was recovered from the home. Marshals did not say whether Soto-Roman would be first extradited to New York or Puerto Rico to face charges.