Here’s What I Got Up To As A First Timer In San Juan, Puerto Rico

BY RIANN PHILLIP 25 May 2024
The Caribbean island that birthed Bad Bunny and the piña colada; the other forefather of salsa music; the plantain-loving summer holiday hotspot… There are many reasons to visit Puerto Rico and there’s never been a better time to go. On the northern coastline, you’ll find the capital, San Juan, where cobbled streets are lined with paintbox-bright buildings adorned with street art and graffiti, busking musicians and food vendors selling steaming bacalaítos (deep-fried codfish fritters). Let Vogue show you around…
Drink
La Factoria is a labyrinth of six underground bars ruling Old San Juan’s nightlife. Fancy a Cuban-inspired cocktail but your friend wants a first-class wine? No problem, La Factoria can do both, and do it well. What’s more, there’s live salsa music twice a week.
Shop
Exciting things are happening in the island’s creative industries, as a new vanguard of young talent in fashion, music, art and more are making the city work for them. Herman Nadal, a 28-year-old designer based in the capital, is at the heart of the country’s flourishing fashion scene. His designs have taken him across the world, dressing some of the island’s most beloved stars (iLe, Brray and Kany García, to name a few). For vintage offerings, Electroshock in Río Pedras and Santurce is a local favourite that buys and sells secondhand clothes, accessories and records. Similarly, Frankie Vintage in Bayamón is a treasure trove of quirky collectibles, many of which were former props for movies filmed on the island.