Daddy Yankee Announces His Devotion To Jesus Christ During Farewell Tour

«Everything that Jesus gave me — is now for his kingdom.»

During Daddy Yankee‘s recent farewell tour in his homeland of Puerto Rico, the Reggaeton star announced that he’d be devoting his life to Christ going forward. On Sunday (Dec. 3), the “Despacito” singer stood before his fans and declared, “Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him.”

“My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life. And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose,” Yankee said in Spanish before getting emotional.

“I have to confess that those days are over. Someone was able to fill that emptiness,” he went on about feeling unfulfilled in his long-standing music career. “That is why tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him.”

The “Gasoline” rapper — who told fans he’d now be going by his birth name, Ramón Ayala — continued, “All the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for his kingdom.”

“Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, and I hope that you walk with me in this new beginning. To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life,” he added.

Hoping to spread the word of Jesus, Yankee went on, “Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Following his announcement, he also reportedly held a light show in the sky that conveyed the message, “Cristo Te Ama,” which translates to “Christ loves you.”

