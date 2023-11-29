With Puerto Rico market in mind, Norwegian Cruise Line christens new ship Norwegian Viva

MIAMI — Norwegian Cruise Line dropped the balloons and smashed the champagne to christen its newest ship Norwegian Viva with the help of ship godfather and Latin music star Luis Fonsi, who as a Puerto Rican native praised NCL’s choice to send its new ship to the island for its first winter season.

“Viva is homeporting in San Juan, where I was born and where I spent my early childhood,” Fonsi said during the ceremony held at NCL’s new terminal at PortMiami. “And of course she’s now being christened here in Miami where NCL and myself call home, so I feel connected to this great vessel in two ways.”

The “Despacito” singer embraced his role joining the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull and Katy Perry among musicians taking on godparent duties for NCL ships.

“I was so honored NCL asked me to be Norwegian Viva’s godfather. You know, I’m Latino. I have lots of family but I never knew I could add a ship to my family tree. I’m proud of that.”

He stayed late on board the ship to perform for 1,500 invited guests, running through a pair of sets that culminated with his megahit “Despacito,” which spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017.

Fonsi said Puerto Rico’s population, who call themselves “Boricuas,” were the perfect fit for the line’s tagline for the ship — “Live it up.”

Earlier this year, Fonsi, who also spent some of his childhood in Orlando, told the Sentinel that bringing such a new ship to sail from San Juan is a boon to the island that has suffered through a series of calamities over the last several years including the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“I’m always promoting to visit San Juan. We’ve been through a lot, a lot of hurricanes, a lot of crazy things and the fact that this gorgeous, massive, perfect ship can be docked there, I think it’s going to be good for her,” he said.

Continue reading