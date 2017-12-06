Hombre muere por aparente desnutrición en Humacao

HUMACAO – Authorities are investigating a case reported Tuesday night of a man who died in the Patagonia neighborhood of Humacao and who had an apparent picture of malnutrition.

Preliminary reports indicate that the unfortunate was identified as Jesus Manuel Cruz Rios, 33, who barely weighed 40 pounds, since he had not eaten for nearly two months.

Press reports indicate that Cruz Rios’ body, who was a Special Education student, was found on a mattress in the residence where he lived with his parents and his sister. His father, employee of the Municipality of Humacao, went to the Comandancia of that town, because he did not know how to dispose of the corpse.

The Police continue with the investigation of this case and are ready to interview the neighbors. It was announced that parents could be accused of negligence. The Uniformed has not sent the official report on this case.